Ogden police searching for missing 18-year-old

OGDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — Ogden police are asking the public for help in searching for a missing teen.

Officials say Brandon Vara, 18, was last seen Thursday around 9:15 p.m. on Whittier Road in the Village of Spencerport. Police say he was last seen wearing a gray shirt and brown pants. He’s described as a white male, 6’3″, 220 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say he is believed to be suicidal and may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Ogden Police Department at 585-617-6131.

