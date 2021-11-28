Police attempting to locate missing 16-year-old girl from Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are attempting to locate a teen that was last seen in the area of Ridgeway and Dewey Avenue on Saturday night.

According to authorities, the missing 16-year-old is Sarah Wade of Rochester. She is described as an 85 lbs. female, around 5 feet tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

The teenager was last seen wearing a gray zip-up hoodie with black leggings.

Police say she is not believed to be in any danger at this time. Anyone with further information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

