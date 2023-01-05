14-year-old John Abrams was last seen at an event at Bloomfield Elementary School and has gone missing. (Photo/New York State Police)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Police announced they are searching for a missing teen who was last seen in the Village of Bloomfield.

Troopers said that 14-year-old John Abrams of Honeoye was last seen at Bloomfield Elementary School for an event.

A picture of Abrams, who was last seen at Bloomfield Elementary School (Photo/New York State Police)

Abrams is described as standing at 5’05 and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his disappearance is asked to call 911 or NYSP at (585)-398-4100.

