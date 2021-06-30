New York State Police searching for missing Wayne County man

MARION, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police are looking for a missing Wayne County man, officials announced Wednesday.

Authorities say 28-year-old Michael Pryce, of Marion, was reported missing on Saturday.

Officials say Pryce suffered a head injury prior to being reported missing and has a large laceration on the back of his head.

He was last seen at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Buffalo Street in the Town of Marion.

Pryce is described as white male, 6’2″, 230 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Officials say he was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, black Under Armour sneakers and a green hat.

Police say Pryce may be driving a white 2013 Dodge avenger with New York license plates of JJF-6299.

Authorities say Pryce has family in the Penn Yenn and he may be in that area.

State Police are asking that anyone that may know his location to call the State Police in Williamson at (315)-589-8288.