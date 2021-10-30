New York State Police searching for missing 73-years-old with dementia

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Authorities at NYS Police are attempting to locate Craig Wilson, 73, last seen on Michaels Way near the Village of Central Square in Oswego County Saturday at 9 a.m.

Police say Wilson is diagnosed with dementia and may require medical attention.

The missing man was driving a red 2019 Nissan Rogue with New York handicap registration 555940.

According to NYS Police, Wilson is a white male with gray hair and blue eyes. He is 6 foot and 200 lbs. Anyone with additional information of his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

