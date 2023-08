Photo of Katie provided by MCSO

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating 27-year-old Katie L. Stites.

Police say Katie was last seen in the area of Ayrault Road. They say she is 5’5″ and 110 pounds, with blue eyes.

According to the MCSO, she was last seen driving a 2018 Nissan Versa with a New York license plate, KDV4258, in the Town of Perinton.

If Katie is seen, the MCSO asks you to call 911 immediately.