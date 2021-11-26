MSCO issues alert for missing teen last seen getting into sedan in Perinton

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert Friday evening for a missing teenager last seen in Perinton.

Investigators say Kedeysha Torres, 14, was last seen at 7:00 p.m. Friday, being picked up by an unknown person in a dark blue sedan.

Torres is described as 5’4″ and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a burgundy hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Police say they do not have any reason to believe Torres is in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.