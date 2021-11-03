Monroe County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Henrietta woman

Missing Persons

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help in their search for a missing Henrietta woman.

Authorities say 28-year-old Tanisha Evans was last seen leaving a residence on Groton Parkway wearing a gray T-shirt and light colored leggings.

Police say she was seen getting into a van that was silver in color.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Download Our App

Don't Miss