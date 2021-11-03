Monroe County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Henrietta woman

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help in their search for a missing Henrietta woman.
Authorities say 28-year-old Tanisha Evans was last seen leaving a residence on Groton Parkway wearing a gray T-shirt and light colored leggings.
Police say she was seen getting into a van that was silver in color.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
