Monroe County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Henrietta woman

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help in their search for a missing Henrietta woman.

Authorities say 28-year-old Tanisha Evans was last seen leaving a residence on Groton Parkway wearing a gray T-shirt and light colored leggings.

Police say she was seen getting into a van that was silver in color.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

