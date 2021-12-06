Monroe County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Henrietta teen

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen from Henrietta.

Authorities say 14-year-old Marissa “Kasper” Lippa was last seen Sunday at an address on Rush West Road in the Town of Rush.

Police say Lippa is 5’1, 100 lbs. with blue eyes, black hair, and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black hooded sweat shirt and multi-colored sandals, carrying a multi-colored Vans backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

