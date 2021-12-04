Monroe County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 16-year-old

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Authorities are attempting to locate a missing girl last seen in Brockport on Friday around 9 p.m.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Trinity Rivera was last seen at a friend’s house in Brockport. She is described as a Hispanic female around 5’2″ tall with brown eyes and brown hair.

At the time of her disappearance, Rivera was wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and red Jordnans.

Officials say the 16-year-old is not believed to be in danger.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.

