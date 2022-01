NORTH CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sherriff’s office is searching for a missing teen.

lyn-Zera Rogers, 15 , was last seen near Meadowbrook apartments in North Chili.

Rogers is described as an African-American female, about 5’3″ and weighs about 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black/gray sweatshirt, black sweatpants with a black bonnet in her hair.

She is not believed to be in any danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.