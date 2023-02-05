14-year-old Izabella Wrobel was last seen February 5 in Hilton (Photo provided by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is searching for a missing teenager last seen Sunday morning.

The MCSO says 14-year-old Izabella Wrobel was reported missing by her mother Sunday morning at around 9:00 a.m.

Wrobel, according to MCSO, reportedly walked out of her home in Hilton.

Wrobel was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans and is described at standing five feet and eight inches and weighing in at 175 pounds.

Anyone with any information regarding Wrobel’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.