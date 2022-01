ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing persons alert for Kaila Rivera, 33, of Hamlin. Deputies say she was last seen on Tuesday, January 4 at 5 p.m.

Officials believe the woman may be in the City of Rochester at this time. She was last seen in Hamlin.

There is no other information provided by authorities. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

