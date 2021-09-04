Monroe County officials searching for missing 15-year-old girl

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are attempting to locate Miracle Moody, 15, who was reported missing from her home in Henrietta Sunday.

According to authorities, the missing teenager left her residence on foot after an argument with family.

Miracle is described as a 5’2 female with brown eyes and blond or orange hair. She also has a butterfly tattoo on her neck and a dragon on her right arm. It is believed she was wearing a pink hair cap.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

