Monroe County Sheriff’s Office locate missing Perinton teen

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office have found the teenager who was reported missing from Fellows Road in the Town of Perinton at about 5 p.m. Thursday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Melvin Griffin is safe.

Melvin Griffin, 15, was described as 5’9′ at about 130lbs with short black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say the teenager was wearing a black-colored Under Armor hoodie with green shorts and white sneakers when he was last seen.

