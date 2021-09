HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a teenager who was last seen leaving her home in Henrietta on Wednesday.

According to officers, 12-year-old Kayden Morales is a white female with black hair and brown eyes. It is believed she is 4’9′ and weighs 100 pounds.

Anyone with additional information on her disappearance is asked to call 911.

