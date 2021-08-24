Monroe County Officials are searching for missing 73-year-old

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate Norma Ryther, who is described as a vulnerable 73-year-old was last seen in the Perinton area Tuesday morning.

According to Monroe County officials, Ryther is a white female that weighs around 140 pounds and is 5’3′. She was last seen with her dog, described as a small white west highland terrier.

Around 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Ryther was driving a 2020 Toyota Camry 4-door Hybrid under a New York license plate APP1075 in the area of 77 Sully’s Trail in Perinton.

Deputies say the victim is not believed to be in danger. They ask anyone with additional information to call 911.

Update: Officials at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday night around 9 p.m. that Ryther was located and is safe.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.