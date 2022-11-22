ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in locating a runaway/missing teen from The Children’s Home in Penfield.

County officials said that Marjuan Calhoun-Timmons, 16, was last seen wearing blue jeans, red shoes, and a white sweatshirt with a basketball jersey overtop. The jersey is blue, black and yellow and has a #10 on it.

Marjuan Calhoun-Timmons, 16 years old, was reported missing November 22, 2022.

If anyone sees Calhoun-Timmons or has any information, they are encouraged to contact 911.

The Children’s Home is located at 1751 Penfield road in Penfield. The Home serves Monroe County youth between the ages of ten and 17, and serves as a temporary location for those removed from their homes or foster care placements. The program serves eight kids at a time, for a maximum of three months.

The Children’s Home Location