ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Brighton police are looking for a college student who went missing on New Year’s Eve.

Officers said 18-year-old Ezri Effah, a student of MCC, was last seen Sunday evening and is believed to be in the local area.

Effah is described as a female with black hair and brown eyes weighing 150 pounds and standing at 5’4″. She was last seen wearing a black dress.

Anyone with information on Effah’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.