UPDATE: As of 7:20 a.m. Monday morning, the missing person alert for 62-year-old Isidora Pizarro has been canceled.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Irondequoit Police Department is searching for a woman with dementia who went missing from the Town of Irondequoit.

Police say that 62-year-old Isidora Pizarro was last seen on East Ridge Road on Sunday at 1 p.m., adding that she may be in need of medical attention.

Pizarro was last seen wearing purple pants, an orange t-shirt, and purple boots. She only speaks Spanish and may be on foot in the area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Irondequoit Town Police Department at (585) 336-6000.

Check back with News 8 as we continue to update this developing story.