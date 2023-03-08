ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Police Department is searching for a missing adult who was last seen in the City of Rochester Tuesday evening.

Police say that 72-year-old Sharon Wade was last seen in the area of Greece Ridge Center Drive at 7:25 p.m. They also say that Wade has dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

Wade is described as a Black female standing 5’06” and weighing 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, bright green sweatpants, slippers, and a brown beanie.

Officers say she may be on foot or riding on an RTS bus. Anyone with information on her disappearance is asked to call 911 or the Greece Police Department at (585) 865-9200.