John Irvine was last seen somewhere in the Town of Brighton (Photo/Brighton Police Department)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Brighton Police Department is searching for a missing adult who was last seen in the Town of Brighton on Wednesday.

According to police, 69-year-old John R. Irvine was last seen riding a red bicycle in the local area. It has not been confirmed which specific location he was last in.

Officers said that Irvine has schizophrenia and may be in need of medical attention. He is described as a white male standing at 5’8″. He is bald and has hazel eyes.

Anyone who has last seen Irvine is asked to call 911.