ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —31-year-old Shane Wolff — described by police as a vulnerable adult male — was reported missing in Rochester Sunday evening.

Rochester police reported that Wolff suffers from PTSD and bipolar disorder, and is believed to be suicidal and in need of medical attention.

Wolff is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes standing at 5’03” weighing 135 pounds. He has a tattoo of a nurse on his left arm, a tattoo reading “Love the life you live” on his chest, and a tattoo of the word “Believe” on his right arm.

Witnesses told police he was last seen on Genesee Street in Rochester on Saturday afternoon. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, black shorts, dark blue sneakers, and a dark backpack.

Anyone with information on Shane Wolff’s whereabouts are encouraged to call 911.