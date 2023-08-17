ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police say they are searching for a vulnerable adult who went missing Tuesday evening from the City of Rochester.

According to authorities, 77-year-old Isaac Harris was last seen on Rauber Street at 5 p.m. on August 15. He was seen wearing a gray t-shirt and blue jeans.

Police say that Harris has Alzheimer’s disease and may be in need of medical attention. He is described as a male with gray hair and brown eyes standing at 5’8″ and weighing 180 pounds.

Those with information on his whereabouts is asked to call RPD at (585)-428-6666 or 911.