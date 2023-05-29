ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Police Department is asking the public for assistance in searching for a vulnerable adult that went missing from Geneva.

Police say that 71-year-old Cynthia Defelice was last seen on North Kashong Point in the city of Geneva on Sunday morning at 8:00 a.m. She was driving a gray 2016 Toyota RAV4 with a New York license plate, BAZ-2001.

Police add that Defelice suffers from Parkinson’s disease and is believed to be suicidal and may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call New York State Police Canandaigua at (585) 398-4100 or 911.





