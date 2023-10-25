UPDATE (10/26:)

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Tahir McDonald, 14, was located Thursday morning and is back home.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for a missing Perinton teen Wednesday evening.

Tahir Mcdonald, 14, was last seen at the Pines of Perinton around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

Mcdonald is 5’8” and 120 pounds. He was wearing dark jeans, a black ski mask, and a grey “Champion” sweatshirt.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Police also issued an alert for another missing teen moments later.