UPDATE (10/26:)
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Tahir McDonald, 14, was located Thursday morning and is back home.
ORIGINAL STORY:
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for a missing Perinton teen Wednesday evening.
Tahir Mcdonald, 14, was last seen at the Pines of Perinton around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.
Mcdonald is 5’8” and 120 pounds. He was wearing dark jeans, a black ski mask, and a grey “Champion” sweatshirt.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Police also issued an alert for another missing teen moments later.