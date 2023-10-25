UPDATE

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Murphy Piddisi, 13, returned home uninjured on Thursday.

ORIGINAL STORY

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office issued two alerts for missing Perinton teens Wednesday evening.

Murphy Piddisi, 13, was last seen getting onto the school bus at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.

Piddisi is 5’6” and 120 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Police also issued an alert for another missing teenager from Perinton moments earlier.