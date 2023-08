Deputies are asking for your help in finding 17-year-old Miles McCortney from Penfield (Photo/Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teen from Penfield who was last seen Wednesday morning.

Deputies said that 17-year-old Miles L. McCortney was last seen in the town wearing all black and driving a black 2016 Ford Escape. They added the license plate number is LCY8479.

MCSO is asking anyone with information on McCortney’s whereabouts to call 911.

