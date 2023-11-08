ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenager from the Town of Chili.

According to deputies, 14-year-old Marionna Miller has not been seen since last Saturday. She was last seen leaving her home in Chili at approximately 8 p.m. that night.

Miller was last seen wearing a blue North Face coat and black sweatpants. Anyone with information on where Miller is is encouraged to call 911

