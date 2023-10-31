ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Authorities are asking for your help in finding a 15-year-old girl who went missing from the Town of Webster.

Police initially said that Layana Ziegler was last seen Monday night, but Webster police said that she was seen Tuesday morning at her home on Maryvale Drive. They are worried that she may harm herself and therefore might be in need of medical attention.

Ziegler is described as a girl standing at 5’03” and weighing 120 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. Police said that she was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.