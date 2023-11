ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police issued an alert for a missing teenager from Batavia Tuesday.

Kamela Lockhart, 14, was last seen Monday in Batavia, according to the Batavia Police Department. Investigators describe her as 5’04” and 180 pounds with black hair. She was wearing a black sweatshirt, a red shirt, and red pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Batavia police at (585) 345-6350 or the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.