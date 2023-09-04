ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are asking the public for help in locating a teenager who went missing and is believed to be in danger.

According to RPD, 16-year-old Jakarah Lopez-Moore has not been seen since Friday, August 25. She was last seen leaving her house on Weld Street.

She is described as standing at 5’2″ and weighing 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket with writing on the back of it.

Anyone who has information on her disappearance or current whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or email Rochester police at RPDTipline@CityofRochester.gov.