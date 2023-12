ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teen who went missing Christmas evening.

Deputies say 16-year-old Emma Franklin was last seen Monday at 11:30 p.m. leaving her home on West Ridge Road in Clarkson. They believe she was dropped off on Longcroft Road in Irondequoit.

Franklin was last seen wearing a tan jacket, blue jeans, and Timberland boots.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.