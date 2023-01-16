UPDATE:

The Rochester Police Department has cancelled the alert for 14-year-old Brilynn Hunt-Lino.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is looking for 14-year-old Brilynn Hunt-Lino.

Hunt-Lino was last seen on Elba St. Sunday afternoon.

She is described as standing five feet tall and weighing in at 95 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a red Tommy Hilfiger coat, and black UGG boots, according to RPD. She has brown hair, which is long and braided with beads, and she also has braces.

The RPD says Hunt-Lino may be in the local area, and may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with any information about Hunt-Lino’s whereabouts is advised to call 911.