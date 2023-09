ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for a missing teenager Tuesday evening.

Investigators say Aubrey Duggans, 16, was last seen in Henrietta. She is described as 5’2″ and 180 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, glasses, and a nose piercing. She is known to frequent the City of Rochester.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.