(Photo of Linda M. Allison provided by Town of Gates Police)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Gates Police are asking for the public’s assistance in the search for a missing teen.

Linda M. Allison, 18, was last seen in the Rowley Drive neighborhood. Allison is described as having long black hair with yellow and green braids.

According to police, Allison stands at 4′ 11″ and 170 lbs. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater and an orange and pink dress.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.