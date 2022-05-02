ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —A family gathered outside the Rochester Public Safety Building Monday morning, searching for answers in the case of a missing man.

Rochester police officials say the search for 26-year-old Tommy Williams continues. They say Williams went missing in February and is believed to be in danger. He was last seen in the Garson Ave area, near East Main Street.

Loved ones say they’re giving it their all in trying to find him.

“I have to tell my grandson that your daddy is right there in your heart, and I don’t know when daddy is coming back,” said mother Joyce Williams.

She says there haven’t been enough leads.

“I really need my son I miss him so much,” Joyce said.

Tommy’s sister Teaha says they were best friends, and she’s scared she may never be able to say goodbye — especially with so many unanswered questions.

“One thing I’ve always noticed about him is he always makes people laugh before himself, always wanted to ensure other people’s happiness,” Teaha said. “I’ve never dealt with a personal loss before and having it be someone so close to me, it really hurts.”

The family is begging Rochester police for a way forward. Lt. Greg Bello says the patrol section is handling the investigation, and the circumstances of the case are considered suspicious.

With incidents like these, Bello says help from the community is incredibly important.

“Specifically we are reaching out to that Goodman section, east side of the city, with any info where he may be,” he said.

Lt. Bello says some may be too scared to come forward, but they can do so anonymously. All it takes is one phone call with information that could break a case.

“They totally have the option of remaining anonymous, so whether through Crime Stoppers, 311, whether through 911,” he said.

In the meantime, family members are pleading with the community to notice and help in any way possible.

“Hug your family and friends closer, you’ll never know the last time you’re going to see them,” said Teaha.

Tommy is about 5 feet 9 inches, and 180 pounds. He has a tattoo on the left side of his face and was last seen wearing ripped gray jeans, a red and blue Nike hoodie, and a fluorescent orange winter hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. The number for Rochester Crime Stoppers is 423-9300.