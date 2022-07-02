PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help in looking for a woman from Perinton who was reported missing on Thursday.

Deputies said Caren J. Jacobs, 62 years old, was last seen in the area of Aldritch Road in Perinton and was last seen by witnesses driving a 2019 gray Honda CR-V with a NYS license plate number FMD5596.

Jacobs is described by deputies as a white female standing at 5’7″, 115 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The vehicle Caren J. Jacobs was last seen driving in on Aldritch Rd. in Perinton

Deputies are asking anyone with information on Jacobs’s whereabouts to call 911.