ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Webster police are searching for a man who has been missing since the beginning of November.

According to police, 46-year-old Raul Cruz Elizondo-Holguin was last seen at work in Webster on November 1 but was last communicated with on November 3.

Elizondo-Holguin is from El Paso, Texas, but was in Webster working at a business. He is described as a man standing at 5’4″ with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.