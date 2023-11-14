ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece police are searching for a man who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Officers said that Michael Carey had been missing since Friday, November 3. He was last seen wearing a Buffalo Sabres hoodie, a gray hooded Carhart, a gold/black jacket, jeans, and white sneakers.

A flyer that the Greece Police Department shared describes Carey as a 38-year-old man standing at 6’2″ with blue eyes, a beard, and may have a hat on.

Anyone with information on Carey’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.