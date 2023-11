ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police issued an alert for a missing RIT student last seen Monday night.

Matthew Grant, 22, was last seen around 10:00 p.m. Monday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. He was wearing a green jacket and blue jeans, and driving a green Jeep Cherokee with the Michigan license plate ESR8141.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.