ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who went missing from the Town of Penfield.

Deputies said that 23-year-old Jordin Hawks was last seen in Penfield and may be in the area of High Falls. It’s unknown how long he has been missing.

Hawks is described as a man standing at 5’6″ with long blonde hair and a beard. It is believed that he is wearing a black camouflage jacket, black pants, and black boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.