ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are searching for a “vulnerable” man who went missing Monday afternoon from the City of Rochester.

According to Rochester police, 70-year-old Joaquin Lopez was last seen on Lill Street around 2 p.m. Monday. Lopez has Alzheimer’s and may be in need of medical attention.

Lopez is described as a bald male standing at 5’4″ and weighing 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green flannel shirt, black jeans, and black flip-flops. Police add that he may go by the name of Chipa.

Anyone who knows of Lopez’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or (585)-428-7113.