ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man from Hamlin.

Jaison Cushman, 45, was last seen on the morning of Friday, October 13. Cushman is described as standing at 5′ 7″, weighing 140 lbs. He is also described as being bald, with brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Cushman’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.