ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are asking the public for information on an individual who went missing from the City of Rochester.

Police said that 19-year-old Islyn Moore was last seen on Elmwood Avenue near Strong Memorial Hospital wearing a gray tank top, gray shorts, a black hoodie, pink sneakers, and a black hat that said “allergic to you.”

Police said Moore stands at 5’7″ and weighs 190 pounds. It’s unclear how long Moore has been missing.

RPD is asking anyone who has seen Moore to call 911 immediately. No further details have been released.