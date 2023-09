The most recent picture of Cody Bennett, who went missing from Henrietta Wednesday evening (Photo/Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person last seen in Henrietta.

Deputies say that 32-year-old Cody Bennett was last seen at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Erie Station Road and Middle Road.

He is described as a man standing at 5’11” and weighing around 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing all dark clothing and carrying a book bag.

Anyone with information on Bennett’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.