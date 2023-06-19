ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating a missing teen.

Deputies say Benjamin White, 17, was last seen leaving The Children’s Home located at 1751 Penfield Road in Penfield. He was last seen Sunday evening with a suitcase and black duffel bag.

MCSO says White was picked up by an unknown individual in a darked colored sedan and left the location traveling westbound on Penfield Road.

White is described as standing at 5′ 10″, weighing in at 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and black ripped jeans, according to MCSO.

Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.