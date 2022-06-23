PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they are requesting the public’s assistance for a missing person.

Deputies said that 53-year-old Tammy S. Engert was last seen at her residence in the Town of Perinton. Engert is 5’2 and is approximately 260 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Deputies said they do not believe she is in danger to herself or others, however, they ask anyone with information to call 911.

