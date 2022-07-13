GREECE, N.Y.(WROC) — Officers from the Greece Police Department are requesting assistance in looking for a missing person from Greece.

Officers said 46-year-old Keri Anne Heine was last seen leaving her home on Armstrong Road in Greece Sunday morning. She was operating a blue 2017 Toyota Corolla with a New York license plate number JKK1273.

Officers reported that Heine has not communicated with her family, friends, or co-workers since her disappearance. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.