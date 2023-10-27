ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police issued an alert Friday evening for a missing woman with dementia who was last seen at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Emma Rogers, 84, was last seen around 6:00 p.m. at the hospital. Police believe she wandered away. She was wearing a navy blue sweater over a light blue hospital scrub top with dark sweatpants.

According to the Rochester Police Department, she is a Black woman about 5’5″ tall and 130 pounds with short gray hair.

Police are working to get a photograph.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.